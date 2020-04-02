New York Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Carolyn Maloney are the latest lawmakers to call on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to lift the ban prohibiting gay and bisexual men from donating blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FDA adopted a lifetime ban in 1983 in response to the AIDS crisis. In 2015, the agency relaxed the ban to allow for donations from men who have sex with men who have abstained from sexual contact for 12 months.

In a letter to the agency dated April 1, Ocasio-Cortez and Maloney, both Democrats, argue that the policy is outdated and “not based on current science.”

“This antiquated policy is not based on current science, stigmatizes the LGBTQIA+ community, and undermines crucial efforts to increase the nation's blood supply as the United States grapples with the coronavirus crisis,” the letter states.

As the pandemic has intensified in the United States, thousands of blood drives have been forced to cancel, resulting in roughly 130,000 fewer donations.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has called on Americans to donate blood amid the pandemic.

“In light of the potential long-term impacts the coronavirus outbreak may have on the nation's blood supply, we urge FDA to act swiftly in revising its policy so every person who can safely donate blood in the United States has the opportunity to do so,” the lawmakers said in their letter.

Senator Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat from Wisconsin and the only out lesbian in the Senate, organized a similar letter with 17 senators calling on the FDA to change its policy. Thirty House members signed onto a similar effort earlier this year before the outbreak started.

