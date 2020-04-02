A gay emergency room doctor in New
Jersey who treated COVID-19 patients has died.
Dr. Frank Gabrin, a two-time cancer
survivor, died in his husband's arms as they waited for first
responders to arrive just one week after he developed coronavirus
symptoms, NJ.com
reported. He was 60.
Gabrin, who worked in hospitals in New
Jersey and New York, is the first emergency room doctor to die from
coronavirus complications in the United States.
In an emotional interview with CNN's
Chris Cuomo, Arnold Vargas, Gabrin's husband, said that Gabrin
continued to work because he wanted to help people. (Cuomo was
hosting from his basement as he recovers from COVID-19.)
“He was a person who loved to help
people,” Vargas
managed to say through tears. “He just wanted to help people.”
(Related: NYC
nurse who died of COVID-19 was a gay man.)
Vargas, who has also shown signs of the
infection, told other outlets that his husband was recovering at
home.
“I can handle this. I survived cancer
and this is just the coronavirus,” Vargas said his husband told
him.
On Tuesday morning, Vargas said that
Gabrin told him: “Baby, I can't breathe.” He died before help
could arrive.
New Jersey and New York are leading the
nation in coronavirus cases, with New York reporting over 92,000
cases and New Jersey nearly 26,000, as of Thursday. The states have a
combined 3,000 person death toll.