During a recent radio appearance, rapper Da Brat gushed about her girlfriend Jesseca Dupart.

Da Brat, real name Shawntae Harris, confirmed her relationship with Dupart, the CEO and founder and Kaleidoscope Hair Products, in a series of social media posts after ignoring for years rumors about her sexuality.

Da Brat grew up in Chicago and has received two Grammy Award nominations. She has also appeared on Fox's Empire and ABC's Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

During an appearance on The Ricky Smiley Morning Show, Da Brat gushed about her relationship with Dupart.

“I never confirmed anything because in the ’90s, it wasn’t cool back in the day,” she said. “I’m a little bit nervous because I’m not really used to talking about this thing because I’m not a public person when it comes to my personal life. But when you get blessed and somebody when you weren’t even looking for nobody, and they love you like you’ve never been loved before, it’s a whole different experience.”

“She love me from my hair follicles down to my toe nails. She inspire me. She believe in me. She motivate me. She accept me for who I am – my past, my faults, my mistakes. We could talk about any and everything. Like there's nothing I can't talk to about with her. Just amazing. And on top of that, she spoil me. You know what I'm saying,” Da Brat said.