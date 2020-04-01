Reality star Colton Underwood has said
that appearing on reality television confirmed to him that he's not
gay.
Underwood was a contestant on the 14th
season of The Bachelorette and the titular bachelor on the
23rd season of The Bachelor.
He is currently promoting his new book,
The First Time, in which he discusses struggling with his
sexuality as a teenager and young adult.
In several interviews, Underwood has
said that growing up he was bullied into believing that he might be
gay.
“It was one of those things where you
hear something so often, you start believing it. I thought, maybe I
am gay. The captain of the football team should be having sex and
drinking, right? But I wasn't,” he said.
In a new interview with Entertainment
Tonight, Underwood suggested that he was still struggling with
his sexuality when he appeared on The Bachelorette in 2018 at
age 25.
“What did the shows teach you about
your sexuality?” Underwood was asked.
“I mean, obviously that I'm straight
and that I'm very, very attracted to Cassie and women, but it would
have been okay if I was the other way, too,” he
said, referring to girlfriend Cassie Randolph from The
Bachelor.
Underwood recently announced on social
media that he tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and urged
other young people to take the virus seriously and practice social
distancing.