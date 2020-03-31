Out celebrity Andy Cohen returned to
work on Monday after secluding himself at home as he fought off a
diagnosis of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The 51-year-old Cohen, who became a
father last year, is the host of SiriusXM's Radio Andy and
Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.
“Happy to report I'm feeling better
and am returning to @radioandysxm this morning,” Cohen wrote on
Instagram, “and will try to end your day with a smile when we begin
WWHL@Home tonight.”
“THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT
LINES OF COVID-19,” he added.
On his radio show, Cohen said that it
took him about 11 days to get over the virus.
“It took about 10 or 11 days, I would
say, to work through my system,” he said, adding that it “takes a
bit to get your energy back.”
Cohen also said that doctors had given
him the green light to reunite with his son Ben. Cohen had previously
said that being apart from his son was the hardest part of having the
illness.