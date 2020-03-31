Out celebrity Andy Cohen returned to work on Monday after secluding himself at home as he fought off a diagnosis of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The 51-year-old Cohen, who became a father last year, is the host of SiriusXM's Radio Andy and Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.

“Happy to report I'm feeling better and am returning to @radioandysxm this morning,” Cohen wrote on Instagram, “and will try to end your day with a smile when we begin WWHL@Home tonight.”

“THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19,” he added.

On his radio show, Cohen said that it took him about 11 days to get over the virus.

“It took about 10 or 11 days, I would say, to work through my system,” he said, adding that it “takes a bit to get your energy back.”

Cohen also said that doctors had given him the green light to reunite with his son Ben. Cohen had previously said that being apart from his son was the hardest part of having the illness.