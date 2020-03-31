Out singer Sam Smith has delayed the May 1 release date of their third studio album To Die For.

In February, Smith, who announced last year that they identify as non-binary, started taking pre-orders for To Die For and released the album's title track.

Smith announced the delay on Instagram.

“Firstly, I want to send love and strength to everyone who has been affected by this situation,” Smith wrote, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. “I hope you are all alright during this incredibly weird, upsetting, and unprecedented time.”

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn't feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions.”

Smith promised that the album, with a new title, would arrive later this year, adding that they would “bring out some new music over the next few months.”