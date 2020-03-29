NBC will air the series finale of Will & Grace on April 23.

NBC canceled the show's revival after three seasons last fall.

The episode will be preceded by a half-hour retrospective special hosted by Eric McCormack, who plays out lawyer Will Truman on the series.

The special will take a look at the history of the show, which originally aired from 1998 to 2006 and returned for three seasons in 2017, and its many guest stars. Norman Lear and Elton John will appear on the special.

Will & Grace was the first prime-time network sitcom to feature a gay lead and has been credited for helping advance the LGBT rights movement, marriage equality in particular.

The final episode, titled “It's Time,” will feature guest stars Minnie Driver and Brian Jordan Alvarez.

Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally reprised their roles as Will & Grace returned to NBC to helm a new Must See TV lineup. The show's creators, David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, and director James Burrows also returned.