The $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump includes $155 million for HIV programs.

According to the Washington Blade, the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program will receive a $90 million boost, while Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) will receive $65 million.

The money must be used by September 30, 2022.

The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, which is administered by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), serves half a million people, more than half of the people living with diagnosed HIV in the United States. It provides essential support services and medications to low-income HIV+ people who are uninsured.

HOPWA provides rental assistance to low-income people living with HIV.

Lauren Killelea, director of public policy at the National AIDS Housing Coalition, told the Blade that HOPWA “can not only provide permanent housing but also short-term assistance as well as critical supports like access to transportation and nutrition services.”

People living HIV could be at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, if they are not receiving appropriate care and are in need of housing.