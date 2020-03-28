Comedian Kathy Griffin has criticized President Donald Trump for his claim that coronavirus testing is widely available.

On Wednesday, Griffin, 59, was placed into a coronavirus isolation ward at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after complaining of “unbearably painful” symptoms. But she was not given a test for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, because of CDC guidelines. (Los Angeles County has told hospitals to only test patients where a test result would significantly change the course of treatment, CNN reported.)

Griffin did have some symptoms of COVID-19 but wasn't experiencing difficulty breathing and did not have a fever.

In a tweet, Trump stated that the U.S. has done more testing than any other nation, including South Korea, which has been lauded for its handling of the outbreak.

“Just reported that the United States has done far more 'testing' than any other nation, by far!” Trump said in a tweet. “In fact, over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight week span. Great job!”

“He's lying,” Griffin tweeted, referring to the president. “The hospital couldn't test me for #coronavirus because of CDC ([Vice President Mike] Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST.”

Griffin was sent home with a diagnosis of an abdominal infection.

Griffin told the Los Angeles Times that she and her husband Randy Bick had not left their home in days after returning from a trip to Mexico.

“We'd been hearing about a 14-day incubation period [for COVID-19],” Griffin said. “So for me to get what felt like food poisoning after six days, I thought, OK, is this a coincidence or what?”

“The realization when they told me the guidelines was, ‘Wow … I now know not to come back unless my lungs are full with what feels like pieces of shattered mirror, unless I can’t breathe and unless my fever is 103.' They’re not making the rules at all. That’s a frightening feeling. I just think it’s so obvious that those tests have to be accessible to everybody.”

“A lot of people, when they hear the president saying everyone who needs a test should get one, then they shouldn’t have to then go to a hospital where, frankly, they may be exposing themselves or exposing others,” she added.