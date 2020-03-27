Rapper Da Brat has confirmed she's
dating Jesseca Dupart, acknowledging for the first time publicly that
she's gay.
Da Brat, real name Shawntae Harris,
grew up in Chicago and has received two Grammy Award nominations. She
has also appeared on Fox's Empire and ABC's Sabrina the
Teenage Witch.
Da Brat confirmed her relationship with
Jesseca Dupart in an Instagram post in which she referred to Dupart
as her “heart's match” and “baby.”
“Never have I EVER,” she captioned
a photo of a white Bentley with a giant red bow. "Needless to
say... I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my
heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do. Thank
you baby, [Dupart,] for far more than this incredible birthday gift.
I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that
often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if
it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”
Dupart, the CEO and founder of
Kaleidoscope Hair Products, said in a post that she gave Da Brat the
car as an early birthday gift because she couldn't wait.
“I've never been SOOOO happy and
honestly I think that it's not only because of our connection but
also because we really been to ourselves,” she wrote. “My better
half, my forever, my twin flame @sosobrat HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY BABY
BIRTHDAY.”