Rapper Da Brat has confirmed she's dating Jesseca Dupart, acknowledging for the first time publicly that she's gay.

Da Brat, real name Shawntae Harris, grew up in Chicago and has received two Grammy Award nominations. She has also appeared on Fox's Empire and ABC's Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Da Brat confirmed her relationship with Jesseca Dupart in an Instagram post in which she referred to Dupart as her “heart's match” and “baby.”

“Never have I EVER,” she captioned a photo of a white Bentley with a giant red bow. "Needless to say... I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do. Thank you baby, [Dupart,] for far more than this incredible birthday gift. I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”

Dupart, the CEO and founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, said in a post that she gave Da Brat the car as an early birthday gift because she couldn't wait.

“I've never been SOOOO happy and honestly I think that it's not only because of our connection but also because we really been to ourselves,” she wrote. “My better half, my forever, my twin flame @sosobrat HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY BABY BIRTHDAY.”