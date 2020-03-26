In an interview with The Guardian, Michelle Visage, a judge on VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, explains why she doesn't identify as bisexual.

Visage, a fixture in the New York City club scene in the 1980s at the height of the AIDS pandemic, has previously said that she's had sex with both men and women but that her experiences with women were purely sexual.

She married husband David Case in 1997. The couple has two children.

When asked whether she identified as bisexual at the time, Visage answered “no.”

“No, when I grew up that wasn't really a thing. If it was, it was gay boys who would come out as bisexual first because it was easier for them,” Visage said. “It was just if I saw a pretty girl and I was attracted to her, why not?”

Visage was asked whether it would be easier to say she's bisexual to avoid criticism of her claim that she's part of the LGBT community.

“It would be easier,” she answered, “but I don't feel like the easy way out is always the right way out. I don't want to take anything away from somebody who's truly living a bisexual lifestyle.”

Visage added that she's seen an increase in acceptance of the LGBT community in the past 30 years.

“What I see is a lot more acceptance, a lot more tolerance,” she said. “I have a gay daughter. So, the most rewarding thing is to see a parent stand by their queer child, whereas maybe even five years ago, they wouldn't have understood.”