Out playwright Terrence McNally has died of complications from coronavirus (COVID-19).

McNally was 81 and is survived by his husband, Broadway producer Tom Kirdahy.

He died Tuesday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, the AP reported.

A four-time Tony Award winner, McNally's career spanned six decades. He is best known for writing Master Class, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, and Love! Valour! Compassion!, the Tony-Award winning play about a group of eight gay friends at the height of the AIDS crisis.

In Kiss of the Spider Woman and Corpus Christi, McNally confronted homophobia. Corpus Christi was met with threats of violence for its portrayal of Jesus as a gay man.

Tributes for McNally poured in on social media.

“So incredibly saddened at the passing of the great Terrence McNally – virtuosic playwright, fearless LGBT activist, and steadfast friend,” out actress Cynthia Nixon said in a tweet. “There will never be another one like him.”

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted: “Heartbroken over the loss of Terrence McNally, a giant in our world, who straddled plays and musicals deftly. Grateful for his staggering body of work and his unfailing kindness.”