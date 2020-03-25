Out former NBA player Jason Collins has said that he tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a tweet, Collins, 41, said that he believes he got the virus while attending the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game at the beginning of the month.

“I tested positive for COVID19,” Collins said. “I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game.”

“I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later, I had a fever and then the cough,” he added.

Collins, who played 13 seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA), came out gay following the conclusion of the 2012-2013 NBA season. The following year, he signed with the Brooklyn Nets to become the first openly gay athlete to play in any of the four major North American professional sports leagues.

Collins retired from the NBA in 2014.