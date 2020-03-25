Out former NBA player Jason Collins has
said that he tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
In a tweet, Collins, 41, said that he
believes he got the virus while attending the Brooklyn Nets Pride
night game at the beginning of the month.
“I tested positive for COVID19,”
Collins said. “I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the
beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game.”
“I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar
11. Terrible headache. A few days later, I had a fever and then the
cough,” he added.
Collins, who played 13 seasons in the
National Basketball Association (NBA), came out gay following the
conclusion of the 2012-2013 NBA season. The following year, he
signed with the Brooklyn Nets to become the first openly gay athlete
to play in any of the four major North American professional sports
leagues.
Collins retired from the NBA in 2014.