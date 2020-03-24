Out singer-songwriter Troye Sivan on Sunday announced he'll release a new single next week.

“New single TAKE YOURSELF HOME out April 1,” Sivan captioned a photo of himself on Instagram.

On Friday, Sivan said in an Instagram post that he's “going rogue” and would “like to release new music.”

“Freelance artists (graphic designers, animation artists) HMU [hit me up] I want to work with you and take the money I would be spending on music videos and give it to you,” he wrote. “This is a tough and scary time, and I feel so lucky to have music and art to get me through emotionally and financially, and I want to share that so bad.”

Sivan, 24, has released two studio albums, Bloom (2018) and Blue Neighbourhood (2015). He also appeared in the conversion therapy drama Boy Erased.

