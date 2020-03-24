Out singer-songwriter Troye Sivan on
Sunday announced he'll release a new single next week.
“New single TAKE YOURSELF HOME out
April 1,” Sivan captioned a photo of himself on Instagram.
On Friday, Sivan said in an Instagram
post that he's “going rogue” and would “like to release new
music.”
“Freelance artists (graphic
designers, animation artists) HMU [hit me up] I want to work with you
and take the money I would be spending on music videos and give it to
you,” he
wrote. “This is a tough and scary time, and I feel so lucky to
have music and art to get me through emotionally and financially, and
I want to share that so bad.”
Sivan, 24, has released two studio
albums, Bloom (2018) and Blue Neighbourhood (2015). He
also appeared in the conversion therapy drama Boy Erased.
(Related: Troye
Sivan criticizes interviewer for asking whether he's a “top or
bottom.”)