BFI Flare London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival is taking place online after being canceled.

Organizers said that they were forced to cancel the event due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 edition of BFI Flare London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival,” the festival's website states.

BFI Flare, the UK's largest LGBT film festival, will take place online.

The 10-day BFI Flare at Home started on Friday. The online festival will include a number of BFI Flare's planned shorts and features.

“BFI Flare is a very special and long-standing festival with a loyal and dedicated following,” Tricia Tuttle, BFI’s director of festivals, said in a statement. “When the decision was made to cancel the ‘live’ festival, the team knew that they wanted to share some elements of BFI Flare digitally to celebrate the spirit of BFI Flare and the incredible range of LGBTIQ+ stories from talented filmmakers being told in the UK and internationally. We want to bring some of the spirit of Flare into viewers’ living rooms.”

BFI Flare at Home will also include live filmmaker Q&As and a Spotify playlist of the closing night DJ set.