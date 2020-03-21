Out personality Andy Cohen on Friday
announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The 51-year-old Cohen is the host of
Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.
Cohen, who became a father last year,
shared the news of his diagnosis in an Instagram post.
“After a few days of self-quarantine,
and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,”
Cohen captioned a photo of himself. “As much as I felt like I could
push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're
putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I
want to thank all the medical professionals who are working
tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take
care of themselves.”
(Related: Andy
Cohen welcomes baby boy Benjamin Allen.)
Out actor Daniel Newman (The Walking
Dead) said in an Instagram post that he had been exposed to the
virus while attending Mardi Gras Pride in Australia and had symptoms
of the disease but was not allowed to get tested in the United
States.
After an endless search on the phone
for a testing facility, Newman, 38, found an emergency room that
asked him to come in.
“I did all the tests and they told me
because I have 'mild symptoms' the government won't allow them to
process my tests! They don't have enough. They're not prepared, even
though all my symptoms match. They're only allowed to process 'severe
symptoms, elderly, or people recently in Italy and China.' It cost me
$9,116!! and they didn't even give me results.”
“Why after almost 3 months since
China is our country not prepared with tests, masks, hand sanitizer,
toilet paper!”
“Everyone please treat each other
with kindness and love [heart emoji]! We are all going through this
together,” he added.
(Related: Daniel
Newman of The
Walking Dead
comes out gay.)