Out personality Andy Cohen on Friday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 51-year-old Cohen is the host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.

Cohen, who became a father last year, shared the news of his diagnosis in an Instagram post.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Cohen captioned a photo of himself. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Out actor Daniel Newman (The Walking Dead) said in an Instagram post that he had been exposed to the virus while attending Mardi Gras Pride in Australia and had symptoms of the disease but was not allowed to get tested in the United States.

After an endless search on the phone for a testing facility, Newman, 38, found an emergency room that asked him to come in.

“I did all the tests and they told me because I have 'mild symptoms' the government won't allow them to process my tests! They don't have enough. They're not prepared, even though all my symptoms match. They're only allowed to process 'severe symptoms, elderly, or people recently in Italy and China.' It cost me $9,116!! and they didn't even give me results.”

“Why after almost 3 months since China is our country not prepared with tests, masks, hand sanitizer, toilet paper!”

“Everyone please treat each other with kindness and love [heart emoji]! We are all going through this together,” he added.

