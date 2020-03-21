Out singer-songwriter Adam Lambert
released Velvet, his fourth studio album, on Friday.
In an interview with UK alternative
Metro, Lambert described Velvet as his most “queer”
album to date.
“When I started like a decade ago, it
was very much a business of gatekeepers,” Lambert said of the music
industry. “You had to sort of play by a certain framework in order
to be afforded the opportunity to be played on the radio and to sort
of have business support.”
“And one of the great things now is
we’re in a time where, because of streaming, you’re really having
a direct line to your audience. And those certain social taboos are
fading.”
“So I think we're in a time where
it's much more accepted. It's much more open, people understand that
there's different walks of life in music, and that there's different
fans everywhere. So I'm really thankful for that freedom,” he
added.
Lambert also said that he would “sign
up” to play British singer George Michael in a film about the out
artist's life. Michael died in 2016 at the age of 53.
(Related: Elton
John: George Michael was “uncomfortable” being gay.)
“I'd like to see a George Michael
biopic,” Lambert
said.
“I think that would be very
interesting. That'd be cool. I just feel like we don't know that much
about him. You know, to me, it would be great to kind of explore
George's life,” he added.
Lambert's 13-track Velvet topped
Billboard's new music release poll, with about 50 percent of
respondents saying it was their favorite new release from this week.