Televangelist Perry Stone has claimed that the Holy Spirit told him that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is a “reckoning” brought on by abortion and same-sex marriage.

Stone made his comments during a prayer service held at his church earlier this week in Cleveland, Tennessee.

“If this is a moment of reckoning, and I know it is; I know what I heard, I did not make that up,” Stone said. “I audibly heard the phrase, a male voice speaking, and I believe it was the Holy Spirit.”

“Why is there a reckoning?” he asked the audience. “Because we have by law forced God out of our country and basically told him, ‘In public places, you’re not welcome.’ You’re not welcome in our schools, so our schools are now shut down. No prayer in public school, no Bible reading in public school. Now they’re telling kids to stay home for who knows how long, so our schools are shut down.”

“Then we have said to God, ‘The infants that you put in our wombs, we don’t respect them, we don’t want them, we will get them out of our bellies through abortion.' If you watch the women who are pro-choice, the majority of them have a spirit about them where there is no love.”

“There is a reckoning because the courts of the land passed a law to take an infant’s life, that it was OK, and for marriage as we have known it to be changed into something we have never known. Both of their laws, biblically in Leviticus and Deuteronomy, are what God calls an abomination. And the Bible teaches us that God is long-suffering, he is not willing that any perish, he wants everyone to come to repentance, but there will be a time when the Lord says, ‘Enough is enough,'” Stone said.

Stone has previously claimed that the “pro-gay donkey party” will bring about the destruction of the United States.