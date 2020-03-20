West Hollywood Mayor John D'Amico has
tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The announcement was made on Wednesday,
two days after D'Amico failed to attend a City Council meeting in
person because he was feeling ill. D'Amico participated via phone.
West Hollywood shut down its facilities
to the public.
The city is known for its shops along
Santa Monica Boulevard and its gay bars.
D'Amico, 57, is openly gay and HIV
positive. He said he will quarantine himself for two weeks.
“The mayor is taking every precaution
as directed by his physician and public health directives,” the
city said in a statement. “He is home resting and practicing an
abundance of self-care. His husband is doing fine and is doing his
part to quarantine at home with Mayor D’Amico. To facilitate their
household’s focus on wellness, the mayor is asking for privacy at
this time.”
Roughly one-third of West Hollywood
residents identify as LGBT.
The Los Angeles County Department of
Public Health on Thursday reported that there were 12 confirmed cases
of COVID-19 in West Hollywood. The city on Monday declared a local
state of emergency.