West Hollywood Mayor John D'Amico has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The announcement was made on Wednesday, two days after D'Amico failed to attend a City Council meeting in person because he was feeling ill. D'Amico participated via phone.

West Hollywood shut down its facilities to the public.

The city is known for its shops along Santa Monica Boulevard and its gay bars.

D'Amico, 57, is openly gay and HIV positive. He said he will quarantine himself for two weeks.

“The mayor is taking every precaution as directed by his physician and public health directives,” the city said in a statement. “He is home resting and practicing an abundance of self-care. His husband is doing fine and is doing his part to quarantine at home with Mayor D’Amico. To facilitate their household’s focus on wellness, the mayor is asking for privacy at this time.”

Roughly one-third of West Hollywood residents identify as LGBT.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday reported that there were 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Hollywood. The city on Monday declared a local state of emergency.