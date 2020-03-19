Two bills aimed at restricting the
rights of people who identify as transgender have cleared the Idaho
legislature and are on the way to Republican Governor Brad Little's
desk for his signature.
House Bill 500 bans transgender women
and girls from playing on female high school and college sports
teams. The legislation would apply to all publicly sponsored sports
teams.
Supporters of the bill said that it is
needed because transgender women and girls have a physical advantage.
Opponents argue that the bill would subject transgender athletes to
invasive tests.
The bill, titled the “Fairness in
Women's Sports Act,” was sponsored by Senator Mary Souza and
Representative Barbara Ehardt.
Ehardt, a Republican, worked with the
Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) to craft the bill. The Arizona-based
group is opposed to LGBT rights.
According to the Idaho
Press, when asked about the bill's constitutional problems
that would make it difficult to defend in court, Senator Souza, a
Republican, said that the ADF “will be responsible for any legal
defense fees.”
The second bill, the “Idaho Vital
Statistics Act” or House Bill 509, would make it impossible for
transgender people to change their gender marker on a birth
certificate.
In 2018, a judge issued a court order
requiring Idaho to allow transgender individuals to change the gender
marker on their birth certificates.
Peter Renn at Lambda Legal said in a
statement that lawmakers were “explicitly defying a court order and
exposing Idaho taxpayers to footing the bill” for its legal
consequences.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called on Little to veto House
Bill 500.
“If HB 500 becomes law, Idaho will be
the first state to have such a retrogressive, invasive and patently
anti-transgender law on the books,” HRC President Alphonso David
said in a statement. “In states across the country, extreme
lawmakers are targeting transgender youth and seeking to discriminate
against them through any legislative vehicle possible. These elected
officials and the groups backing them are proposing a ‘solution’
in search of a problem – and using transgender kids as pawns to
stoke division at a time when our elected leaders should be finding
ways to unite us. If HB 500 becomes law, it will send a strong
message to trans youth that they are less than their peers and not
deserving of community and acceptance. We implore Governor Little and
other legislative leaders to stand up and reject this discriminatory
measure.”