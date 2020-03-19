UK singer-songwriter Sam Smith is
calling on his fans to “take care of each other” as people around
the globe hunker down in hopes of lessening the impact of the
coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
As of Thursday, the UK had 2,692
confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 137 deaths.
Smith, who is non-binary, made their
remarks in a video posted on social media.
“I just want to really bring home and
just say how important I think this time right now is for all of us
to remain a unit and to look out for each other,” Smith said.
“Especially for all the older people
right now in the world.”
“I'm worried about my nan and there
are so many people I'm worried about. We've just really got to look
out for each other and be patient and be giving and share things,”
they added.
Smith, 27, added it would be “really
nice” if we could “all have a little sing-song together”
online.