UK singer-songwriter Sam Smith is calling on his fans to “take care of each other” as people around the globe hunker down in hopes of lessening the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As of Thursday, the UK had 2,692 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 137 deaths.

Smith, who is non-binary, made their remarks in a video posted on social media.

“I just want to really bring home and just say how important I think this time right now is for all of us to remain a unit and to look out for each other,” Smith said.

“Especially for all the older people right now in the world.”

“I'm worried about my nan and there are so many people I'm worried about. We've just really got to look out for each other and be patient and be giving and share things,” they added.

Smith, 27, added it would be “really nice” if we could “all have a little sing-song together” online.