Appearing Monday on Rush Limbaugh's radio program, Fox News commentator Mark Steyn claimed that San Francisco is under COVID-19 lockdown because it's a “big gay town.”

The 60-year-old Steyn is a frequent guest host of the Rush Limbaugh Show. He also appears on Fox News as a contributor and guest hosts Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Steyn blamed the LGBT community for San Francisco's order to “shelter-in-place” to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“San Francisco has just ordered everyone to shelter in place, just to say, ‘Stay in your apartment. Don’t leave your apartment unless you need to go out to a grocery store or to a pharmacy or to a doctor’s.’ Why are they doing that? Why is San Francisco the first to do that? Because they’ve got all the gay guys there,” Steyn told listeners.

“It’s a big gay town, San Francisco, and they’re the ones with all the compromised immune systems from all the protease inhibitors and all the other stuff. And they don’t want all the gays dropping dead on the San Francisco mayor’s watch. So that’s why they’ve got all that sheltering in place there.”

“And even if it dropped, they all dropped dead on the San Francisco mayor’s watch, if there was a big gay apocalypse, you know, the way this thing is going now, it would be Trump who would get blamed for it anyway. … It would be his homophobia that would have struck down all these people in San Francisco. So that’s why they’ve all been ordered to stay home. And it’s not easy staying home,” Steyn said.

It should be noted that California trails New York and Washington state in numbers of COVID-19 cases.