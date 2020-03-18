Appearing Monday on Rush Limbaugh's
radio program, Fox News commentator Mark Steyn claimed that San
Francisco is under COVID-19 lockdown because it's a “big gay town.”
The 60-year-old Steyn is a frequent
guest host of the Rush Limbaugh Show. He also appears on Fox
News as a contributor and guest hosts Tucker Carlson Tonight.
Steyn blamed the LGBT community for San
Francisco's order to “shelter-in-place” to reduce the spread of
the coronavirus.
“San Francisco has just ordered
everyone to shelter in place, just to say, ‘Stay in your apartment.
Don’t leave your apartment unless you need to go out to a grocery
store or to a pharmacy or to a doctor’s.’ Why are they doing
that? Why is San Francisco the first to do that? Because they’ve
got all the gay guys there,” Steyn
told listeners.
“It’s a big gay town, San
Francisco, and they’re the ones with all the compromised immune
systems from all the protease inhibitors and all the other stuff. And
they don’t want all the gays dropping dead on the San Francisco
mayor’s watch. So that’s why they’ve got all that sheltering in
place there.”
“And even if it dropped, they all
dropped dead on the San Francisco mayor’s watch, if there was a big
gay apocalypse, you know, the way this thing is going now, it would
be Trump who would get blamed for it anyway. … It would be his
homophobia that would have struck down all these people in San
Francisco. So that’s why they’ve all been ordered to stay home.
And it’s not easy staying home,” Steyn said.
It should be noted that California
trails New York and Washington state in numbers of COVID-19 cases.