Actor Idris Elba tweeted on Monday that he tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The 47-year-old British actor is best known for playing Stringer Bell on HBO's The Wire and John Luther on BBC One's Luther.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” he wrote. “Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing. No panic.”

Elba joins a growing list of celebrities such as Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson who have tested positive for the virus that is spreading quickly across the globe.

During a social media livestream, Elba said that he was told to test while filming on location.

“I'm on location, about to start a film, and the news breaks that this person who is also in the public eye had tested positive,” Elba said. “So, it was definitely something I had to do, as I was about to start filming and was around a lot of people. Quite honestly, my job made me test immediately.”

“I think it made it a lot more real for some people, it definitely made it more real for me and my family,” he added.