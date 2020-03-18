Professional wrestler Mike Parrow married longtime partner Morgan Cole on Saturday.

In a tweet, Parrow shared pictures from the wedding, which he described as “perfect.”

“Me and my Husband @joveyjove want to Thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts!” Parrow wrote. “Thank you to our friends that were able [to] join us especially during the current circumstances and all the others who sent well wishes, it meant the world to us. The Wedding was perfect! It does get better.”

In the short film Coming Out as a Gay Professional Wrestler, Parrow explained that he battled his “inner homophobia” as he attempted to make wrestling his career. “I would cry at night and drink bottles of vodka because I just wanted to meet a dude,” he said.

He said that he prayed for a sign about his sexuality and he found it when he met his future husband in a bar in Florida.

“The moment I walked in that bar I knew this man was going to change my life forever,” Parrow said, adding that their first date was “the worst.”

Parrow came out publicly in 2017.