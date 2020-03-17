GLAAD on Monday announced that its upcoming annual Media Awards in Los Angels has been canceled over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The cancellation comes just days after the group canceled its New York City ceremony, previously scheduled for March 19.

Rich Ferraro, chief communications officer at GLAAD, said in a statement that the Los Angeles event, previously planned for April 16, might be rescheduled.

“In accordance with guidelines put in place by Governor Gavin Newsom, the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles are no longer taking place in April and we are working to reschedule the event in the fall,” Ferraro said.

GLAAD previously announced that singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and activist-writer-director Janet Mock would be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. The event was to be hosted by stand-up comedian-writer Fortune Feimster. Mika was to perform.

Director Ryan Murphy and actress Judith Light were to be honored at GLAAD's New York ceremony, with performances by Adam Lambert and Ben Platt.