GLAAD on Monday announced that its
upcoming annual Media Awards in Los Angels has been canceled over the
coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The cancellation comes just days after
the group canceled its New York City ceremony, previously scheduled
for March 19.
Rich Ferraro, chief communications
officer at GLAAD, said in a statement that the Los Angeles event,
previously planned for April 16, might be rescheduled.
“In accordance with guidelines put in
place by Governor Gavin Newsom, the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles
are no longer taking place in April and we are working to reschedule
the event in the fall,” Ferraro said.
GLAAD previously announced that
singer-songwriter
Taylor Swift and activist-writer-director Janet Mock would be honored
at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. The event was to be
hosted by stand-up
comedian-writer Fortune Feimster. Mika was to perform.
Director
Ryan Murphy and actress
Judith Light were to be honored at GLAAD's New York ceremony,
with performances by Adam Lambert and Ben Platt.