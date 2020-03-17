Andrew Gillum, the former mayor of
Tallahassee and the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor of Florida,
announced Sunday that he will enter rehab following a Miami hotel
incident.
Gillum said that his gubernatorial loss
led to depression and alcohol abuse.
"After conversation with my family
and deep reflection, I have made the decision to seek help, guidance
and enter a rehabilitation facility at this time,” Gillum, also a
CNN contributor, said in a statement. “This has been a wake-up call
for me. Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression
that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from
alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when
untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper
struggles. I am committed to doing the personal work to heal fully
and show up in the world as a more complete person.”
He added that he would be stepping away
from politics.
"I now need to firmly focus on
myself and my family. I will be stepping down from all public facing
roles for the foreseeable future. I want to apologize to my family,
friends and the people of Florida who have supported me and put their
faith in me over the years. I ask that you respect my and my family’s
privacy during this time. Thank you."
Police found Gillum, 40, in a Miami
Beach hotel early Friday with a man who was suspected to have
overdosed on drugs. Police found three clear plastic bags with a
white substance they suspected was crystal meth in the room. The man
– who maintains a profile as a gay male escort on Rent Men – was
treated at a nearby hospital.
An officer reported that Gillum was
“unable to communicate” because of his “inebriated state.”
Gillum, who was traveling without his
wife, said in a statement that he was in town for a wedding and “had
too much to drink.” He denied using methamphetamines.
