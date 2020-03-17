Andrew Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee and the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor of Florida, announced Sunday that he will enter rehab following a Miami hotel incident.

Gillum said that his gubernatorial loss led to depression and alcohol abuse.

"After conversation with my family and deep reflection, I have made the decision to seek help, guidance and enter a rehabilitation facility at this time,” Gillum, also a CNN contributor, said in a statement. “This has been a wake-up call for me. Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles. I am committed to doing the personal work to heal fully and show up in the world as a more complete person.”

He added that he would be stepping away from politics.

"I now need to firmly focus on myself and my family. I will be stepping down from all public facing roles for the foreseeable future. I want to apologize to my family, friends and the people of Florida who have supported me and put their faith in me over the years. I ask that you respect my and my family’s privacy during this time. Thank you."

Police found Gillum, 40, in a Miami Beach hotel early Friday with a man who was suspected to have overdosed on drugs. Police found three clear plastic bags with a white substance they suspected was crystal meth in the room. The man – who maintains a profile as a gay male escort on Rent Men – was treated at a nearby hospital.

An officer reported that Gillum was “unable to communicate” because of his “inebriated state.”

Gillum, who was traveling without his wife, said in a statement that he was in town for a wedding and “had too much to drink.” He denied using methamphetamines.

(Related: Andrew Gillum found at scene of suspected drug overdose.)