The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, has announced that it has postponed all public events through the weekend of April 4 due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

In a statement, HRC President Alphonso David said that the US was facing a “global health crisis.”

“We are facing a global health crisis, and the Human Rights Campaign’s number one priority is to look out for the health and safety of our members, supporters, staff, the LGBTQ community and the community at large,” David said.

“For that reason, we have decided to cancel or postpone all of our public events through the weekend of April 4, including our large-scale fundraising dinners in Nashville on March 14, Los Angeles on March 28 and Houston on April 4.”

“Our focus remains on the goal of advancing the rights of LGBTQ people around the world and on the defeat of Donald Trump and Mike Pence in November. We will continue to work toward this goal, and weather this crisis as we have weathered crises before – by uniting as a community,” he said.

HRC said that their offices would be closed to the public and staff would be working remotely for at least the remainder of March.

The announcement comes just days after GLAAD said that it has canceled its upcoming Media Awards ceremony in New York City over fears concerning the global pandemic that has sickened nearly 170,000 people, with over 6,500 dead.