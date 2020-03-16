HBO's six-episode unscripted drag show series We're Here arrives April 23.

The reality series features RuPaul's Drag Race alums Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, and Shangela Laquifa Wadley.

In the series, the drag queens recruit small-town residents across America to participate in a one-night-only drag show.

The drag queens will help prepare their “drag daughters” by teaching them how to step outside of their comfort zones, HBO said.

“Drag is about confidence and self-expression,” said Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of programming at HBO. “We are so thrilled to showcase the transformative power of the art form with our audience.”

Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram created and executive produced the series. Peter LoGreco directed and executive produced, along with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

We're Here co-stars Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), David Huggard (Eureka O'Hara) and D.J. Pierce (Shangela Laquifa Wadley) served as consulting producers.

