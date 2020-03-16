HBO's six-episode unscripted drag show
series We're Here arrives April 23.
The reality series features RuPaul's
Drag Race alums Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, and Shangela
Laquifa Wadley.
In the series, the drag queens recruit
small-town residents across America to participate in a
one-night-only drag show.
The drag queens will help prepare their
“drag daughters” by teaching them how to step outside of their
comfort zones, HBO said.
“Drag is about confidence and
self-expression,” said Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of
programming at HBO. “We are so thrilled to showcase the
transformative power of the art form with our audience.”
Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram
created and executive produced the series. Peter LoGreco directed and
executive produced, along with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.
We're
Here co-stars Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), David
Huggard (Eureka O'Hara) and D.J. Pierce (Shangela Laquifa Wadley)
served as consulting producers.
(Related: Netflix
cancels RuPaul's AJ
and the Queen.)