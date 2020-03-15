At least three cities have postponed
events related to LGBT Pride celebrations due to concerns over the
virus sweeping over the globe.
The cancellations come just days after
a global pandemic was declared.
Christopher Street West (CSW), which
organizes Los Angeles' annual parade and festival, said in a tweet
that it was postponing all events related to LA Pride.
“Due to the concerns of COVID-19, CSW
will postpone all events related to the 50th Anniversary
of LA Pride that were scheduled for June 2020,” organizers said in
a tweet. “Organizers are assessing the situation. More information
to be provided around the postponement as details become available.”
The annual LA Pride festival and parade
generated $74.7 million in economic output for Los Angeles in 2019.
While the bulk of Pride events take
place in June, many smaller cities have moved up their celebrations
to avoid competing with larger festivals.
Miami Beach Pride was scheduled to take
place from March 28 to April 5. It too has been postponed.
“Upon further collaboration today
with the mayor of Miami Beach and our health-related partners, the
Board of Directors of Miami Beach Pride has announced the
rescheduling of the 2020 Pride event, with the exception of the
smaller, outdoor events scheduled for Monday, March 30,” organizers
said in a statement. “The decision was based on safeguarding the
health of the event’s guests, sponsors, volunteers, staff and
community-at-large. Monday night’s events will go on as scheduled
as a symbol of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. Those events
include the rainbow flag raising ceremony at Miami Beach City Hall,
the Pulse Nightclub remembrance ceremony at 1111 Lincoln Road and the
pop-up art gallery exhibition at the rooftop of 817 N. Lincoln Lane.”
The first Pride of the Americas
festival planned for April 21 – 26 in greater Fort Lauderdale,
Florida has also been postponed.
Pride Fort Lauderdale said that the
event would take place in the fall.
“While this decision comes at a time
of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our
guests, community, volunteers and staff very seriously,” the group
said on its website.
