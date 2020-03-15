At least three cities have postponed events related to LGBT Pride celebrations due to concerns over the virus sweeping over the globe.

The cancellations come just days after a global pandemic was declared.

Christopher Street West (CSW), which organizes Los Angeles' annual parade and festival, said in a tweet that it was postponing all events related to LA Pride.

“Due to the concerns of COVID-19, CSW will postpone all events related to the 50th Anniversary of LA Pride that were scheduled for June 2020,” organizers said in a tweet. “Organizers are assessing the situation. More information to be provided around the postponement as details become available.”

The annual LA Pride festival and parade generated $74.7 million in economic output for Los Angeles in 2019.

While the bulk of Pride events take place in June, many smaller cities have moved up their celebrations to avoid competing with larger festivals.

Miami Beach Pride was scheduled to take place from March 28 to April 5. It too has been postponed.

“Upon further collaboration today with the mayor of Miami Beach and our health-related partners, the Board of Directors of Miami Beach Pride has announced the rescheduling of the 2020 Pride event, with the exception of the smaller, outdoor events scheduled for Monday, March 30,” organizers said in a statement. “The decision was based on safeguarding the health of the event’s guests, sponsors, volunteers, staff and community-at-large. Monday night’s events will go on as scheduled as a symbol of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. Those events include the rainbow flag raising ceremony at Miami Beach City Hall, the Pulse Nightclub remembrance ceremony at 1111 Lincoln Road and the pop-up art gallery exhibition at the rooftop of 817 N. Lincoln Lane.”

The first Pride of the Americas festival planned for April 21 – 26 in greater Fort Lauderdale, Florida has also been postponed.

Pride Fort Lauderdale said that the event would take place in the fall.

“While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, community, volunteers and staff very seriously,” the group said on its website.

