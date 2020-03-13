The U.S. Supreme Court has been asked to reverse itself on its 2015 ruling that struck down state laws and constitutional amendments that prohibited same-sex marriage.

In Obergefell, the high court said that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

The request was made in a brief submitted by the Foundation for Moral Law, a Christian conservative group founded by former Alabama chief justice Roy Moore, according to Right Wing Watch. The group is currently helmed by Moore's wife, Kayla Moore.

The brief was filed in a case involving Kim Davis, the former Kentucky county clerk who became a Christian celebrity when she refused to issue marriage licenses to gay couples following the Obergefell decision. Two couples turned away by Davis filed the lawsuit. Davis asked the Supreme Court to review the case after lower courts ruled against her claim of qualified immunity.

In a press release, Kayla Moore noted the replacement of former Justice Anthony Kennedy, who authored the Obergefell decision.

“Now that Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh has replaced Justice Kennedy, we hope that the Supreme Court will once again allow the states to recognize marriage for what it is: a union between one man and one woman for life,” Moore wrote.

Earlier this month, Roy Moore, who called on states to defy the high court's “tyrannical” marriage equality decision, lost the Alabama primary to become the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate.