The U.S. Supreme Court has been asked
to reverse itself on its 2015 ruling that struck down state laws and
constitutional amendments that prohibited same-sex marriage.
In Obergefell, the high court
said that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to
marry.
The request was made in a brief
submitted by the Foundation for Moral Law, a Christian conservative
group founded by former Alabama chief justice Roy Moore, according to
Right
Wing Watch. The group is currently helmed by Moore's wife, Kayla
Moore.
The brief was filed in a case involving
Kim Davis, the former Kentucky county clerk who became a Christian
celebrity when she refused to issue marriage licenses to gay couples
following the Obergefell decision. Two couples turned away by
Davis filed the lawsuit. Davis asked the Supreme Court to review the
case after lower courts ruled against her claim of qualified
immunity.
In a press release, Kayla Moore noted
the replacement of former Justice Anthony Kennedy, who authored the
Obergefell decision.
“Now that Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh
has replaced Justice Kennedy, we hope that the Supreme Court will
once again allow the states to recognize marriage for what it is: a
union between one man and one woman for life,” Moore wrote.
Earlier this month, Roy Moore, who
called on states to defy the high court's “tyrannical” marriage
equality decision, lost the Alabama primary to become the Republican
nominee for U.S. Senate.