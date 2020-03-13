A federal judge has ordered Chelsea Manning's release from jail days after she attempted suicide.

Manning, 32, was being held in a jail in Virginia for refusing to testify to a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks. A hearing was scheduled for Friday.

Judge Anthony J. Trenga said that Manning's “appearance before the grand jury is no longer needed, in light of which her detention no longer serves any coercive purpose.”

Little is known about her attempted suicide. According to various reports, Manning attempted to kill herself on Wednesday, a day before her scheduled hearing regarding her request to be released.

A representative of the Alexandria sheriff's department said that the incident was handled “professionally” and that Manning is “safe.”

“Her actions today evidence the strength of her convictions, as well as the profound harm she continues to suffer as a result of her 'civil' confinement,” Manning's representative said.

The former Army private came out transgender on the day she was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison for disclosing classified materials to WikiLeaks. Before leaving the White House, President Barack Obama commuted all but four months of Manning's remaining prison term. She served nearly 7 years of her 35-year sentence. During her confinement, Manning twice attempted suicide.

In 2018, Manning campaigned as a Democrat to replace incumbent Maryland Senator Ben Cardin, who won reelection to a third term, taking 65 percent of the vote.