A federal judge has ordered Chelsea
Manning's release from jail days after she attempted suicide.
Manning, 32, was being held in a jail
in Virginia for refusing to testify to a grand jury investigating
WikiLeaks. A hearing was scheduled for Friday.
Judge Anthony J. Trenga said that
Manning's “appearance before the grand jury is no longer needed, in
light of which her detention no longer serves any coercive purpose.”
Little is known about her attempted
suicide. According to various reports, Manning attempted to kill
herself on Wednesday, a day before her scheduled hearing regarding
her request to be released.
A representative of the Alexandria
sheriff's department said that the incident was handled
“professionally” and that Manning is “safe.”
“Her actions today evidence the
strength of her convictions, as well as the profound harm she
continues to suffer as a result of her 'civil' confinement,”
Manning's representative said.
The former Army private came out
transgender on the day she was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison
for disclosing classified materials to WikiLeaks. Before leaving the
White House, President Barack Obama commuted all but four months of
Manning's remaining prison term. She served nearly 7 years of her
35-year sentence. During her confinement, Manning twice attempted
suicide.
In 2018, Manning campaigned as a
Democrat to replace incumbent Maryland Senator Ben Cardin, who won
reelection to a third term, taking 65 percent of the vote.