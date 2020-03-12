GLAAD on Wednesday announced that its upcoming annual Media Awards in New York City had been canceled over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

GLAAD said in a statement that it was following recommendations from Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose administration is working to contain an outbreak. New York has the second most confirmed cases of the virus behind Washington state, where roughly two dozen people have died from the disease.

Rich Ferraro, chief communications officer at GLAAD, said in a statement that the group planned to unveil “a historic get-out-the-vote campaign” at the event, previously scheduled for March 19.

GLAAD had previously announced that it would honor director Ryan Murphy and actress Judith Light at its New York ceremony, and that Lilly Singh would host. Adam Lambert and Ben Platt were scheduled to perform.

The GLAAD Media Awards consists of two ceremonies over two months. The second event is planned for April 16 in Los Angeles.

Ferraro said that the organization was “speaking with public health officials in Los Angeles” about its California ceremony. “We will provide an update regarding that event in coming weeks,” he said.

“We will be in touch with nominees shortly with plans for how award categories scheduled for the New York show will be announced,” Ferraro said, “acknowledging that a GLAAD Media Award nomination or win can raise the bar for LGBTQ representation and serve as a catalyst for media executives to greenlight additional LGBTQ projects.”