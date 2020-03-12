Streaming giant Netflix has picked up
Queer Eye for a sixth season.
Season five of the makeover reality
show is expected to debut over the summer.
A reboot of Bravo's Queer Eye for
the Straight Guy, which ran for 5 seasons, Queer Eye
premiered on Netflix in 2018. The first two seasons were filmed in
Georgia. Season three and four took place in Missouri. The show's
upcoming fifth season was filmed in and around Philadelphia.
Netflix announced that the show's sixth
season will revolve around Austin, Texas.
Queer Eye features Antoni
Porowski (food and wine), Tan France (fashion), Karamo Brown
(culture), Bobby Berk (design) and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming).
(Related: Queer
Eye's
Jonathan Van Ness says he find it hard to “celebrate” Aaron
Schock's coming out.)