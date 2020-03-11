The Canadian government on Monday
introduced legislation that would ban therapies that attempt to alter
the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual
and transgender Canadians.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual
orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
campaigned on implementing such a ban.
According to various
outlets, the bill would prohibit organizations from advertising,
carrying out or profiting from the practice. Violators would face up
to five years in prison. Personal views expressed in private
conversations would not violate the law.
Several Canadian cities such as
Vancouver, St. Albert, and Calgary already have similar bans in
place. In 2015, Ontario became the first Canadian province to ban the
practice.
Supporters of such bans argue that
instead of altering a person's sexual orientation or gender identity
such therapies traumatize individuals and stigmatize the LGBT
community.