The Canadian government on Monday introduced legislation that would ban therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Canadians.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau campaigned on implementing such a ban.

According to various outlets, the bill would prohibit organizations from advertising, carrying out or profiting from the practice. Violators would face up to five years in prison. Personal views expressed in private conversations would not violate the law.

Several Canadian cities such as Vancouver, St. Albert, and Calgary already have similar bans in place. In 2015, Ontario became the first Canadian province to ban the practice.

Supporters of such bans argue that instead of altering a person's sexual orientation or gender identity such therapies traumatize individuals and stigmatize the LGBT community.