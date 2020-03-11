The winner of the culinary competition
MasterChef Italia proposed to his boyfriend after being
crowned the show's ninth season champ.
Antonio Lorenzon, a 43-year-old art
director from Bassano del Grappa, called everyone's attention to make
a special announcement as the credits began to roll on the season.
He said that he wanted to thank the
person who encouraged his culinary dreams.
As the contestants, their families and
the judges gathered to hear what Lorenzon had to say, they quickly
realized that this was a proposal.
Lorenzon produced a ring, got down on
one knee and asked Daniel, “Will you marry me?” as the crowd
cheered him on.
Lorenzon slipped the ring on his
boyfriend and the couple shared a hug.
MasterChef Italia winners
receive 100,000 Euros and the chance to publish their own cookbook.
Since 2016, gay and lesbian couples
have been recognized in Italy with civil unions.