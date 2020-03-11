A 27-year-old Swiss wrestler has come out gay, making him the first openly gay professional athlete in Switzerland.

Curdin Orlik, a “swing” wrestling champion, came out in an interview with The Magazine.

“I'd rather be free than fearful,” Orlik told the outlet, according to LGBT sports blog Outsports. “I am like that. I can't help it. That's how I was born.”

Swing wrestling champions are celebrities in Switzerland and are offered lucrative endorsement deals.

Orlik, who has a 2-year-old son with his estranged wife, said that he worried that he would lose endorsement deals if he came out.

He added that he's known his sexuality since he was 12.

Orlik said that he was overwhelmed by the support he has received.