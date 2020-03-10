During a recent interview, Richard
Grenell, the acting director of national intelligence, said that
being gay has made him a better Christian.
Grenell, the former U.S. ambassador to
Germany, became the first openly gay person to hold a cabinet
position when President Donald Trump named him acting director of
national intelligence.
Grenell made his comments during an
appearance on The Rubin Report, which airs on BlazeTV and
YouTube.
“I was made this way. I was born
gay,” Grenell told host and fellow conservative Dave Rubin, who
came out gay in 2006 and married in 2015. “So the fact of the
matter is I fully embrace that I was made this way in the image of
God and you can be gay and be a Christian. And there’s no problem
with it.”
“When I had cancer and I was really
kind of down in terms of my physical outlook, I felt like I prayed
more and I was closer to God because I was in need,” Grenell said.
“I feel guilty about that as I go through life and, of course, the
ups and downs of life, when things are going well you don’t pray as
much.”
“I think I get so much challenge that
you can’t be gay and be a Christian that it makes me a better
Christian,” he added.
Trump has nominated Texas
Representative John Ratcliffe, a Republican, as director of national
intelligence.