Social conservative pastor E.W. Jackson
last week blamed the “homovirus” for destroying the black family.
Jackson, who ran for a seat in the U.S.
Senate in 2018 as a Republican, made his comments on his The
Awakening radio program.
On the program, Jackson, an outspoken
opponent of LGBT rights, described Virginia Representative Bobby
Scott as “an enemy of Christ, an enemy of God” for his support of
reproductive rights and LGBT rights.
(Related: E.W.
Jackson: U.S. will become “homocracy” if Pete Buttigieg is
elected.)
“The last thing in the world the
black community needs is more destruction of the family, more attacks
on the family, and that’s all this whole homosexual movement
amounts to,” Jackson told his listeners. “It is a virulent,
violent attack. You know what? I’m going to get in trouble for this
one, but this is right off the presses: It is the homovirus for the
family.”
“Of course, I am speaking from a
spiritual and a psychological perspective,” Jackson
said. “I hope that no one misunderstands my little putting
together of two things, because you know we’re talking about this
coronavirus. I’m not talking about physical illness. I’m not
talking about pronouncing any physical curses on people. I feel the
need to explain myself here. I’m talking about the spiritual and
psychological element that is introduced into a community that is
already having major problems with family formation, and family
maintenance, and rearing of children, and now you want to throw this
garbage into the mix as well.”
In 2013, Jackson
described gay people as “very sick.”