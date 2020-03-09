Jonathan Van Ness, Queer's Eye's
grooming expert, has criticized Aaron Schock's coming out, saying
that there are more important LGBT stories that are not getting as
much attention.
The former Republican congressman from
Illinois came out gay in an Instagram post on Thursday.
(Related: Aaron
Schock, former GOP Representative, comes out gay.)
Writing on their Instagram story, Van
Ness, who is from the Illinois district Schock represented, reminded
readers about Schock's anti-LGBT record in the House.
“The amount of queens I'm seeing like
Aaron [Schock's] insta is such a lol,” Van Ness wrote.
“Y'all this man lived in the closet
while voting against LGBTQ interests for years. He screams about how
he was victimized as he continues not giving back to the community he
actively legislated against. Also his apology wholly dodged any
responsibility in the awful actions he perpetrated against our
community.”
“But yes Aaron, have fun at Coachella
glad you've joined the fight. I hope you actually work to undue your
legacy,” they added.
Van Ness, who is non-binary, added that
Schock “really … hasn't made amends.”
“I want to celebrate Aaron but I find
it hard. I hope he becomes as vocal about the GOPs never ending
attacks on LGBTQ people,” Van Ness concluded.
Van Ness has been vocal about politics
and LGBT rights. They campaigned for Massachusetts
Senator Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign and last year
met
with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.