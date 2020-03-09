Jonathan Van Ness, Queer's Eye's grooming expert, has criticized Aaron Schock's coming out, saying that there are more important LGBT stories that are not getting as much attention.

The former Republican congressman from Illinois came out gay in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Writing on their Instagram story, Van Ness, who is from the Illinois district Schock represented, reminded readers about Schock's anti-LGBT record in the House.

“The amount of queens I'm seeing like Aaron [Schock's] insta is such a lol,” Van Ness wrote.

“Y'all this man lived in the closet while voting against LGBTQ interests for years. He screams about how he was victimized as he continues not giving back to the community he actively legislated against. Also his apology wholly dodged any responsibility in the awful actions he perpetrated against our community.”

“But yes Aaron, have fun at Coachella glad you've joined the fight. I hope you actually work to undue your legacy,” they added.

Van Ness, who is non-binary, added that Schock “really … hasn't made amends.”

“I want to celebrate Aaron but I find it hard. I hope he becomes as vocal about the GOPs never ending attacks on LGBTQ people,” Van Ness concluded.

Van Ness has been vocal about politics and LGBT rights. They campaigned for Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign and last year met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.