Out stand-up comedian-writer Fortune Feimster will host GLAAD's 31st Annual Media Awards in Los Angeles, the group announced on Thursday,

The ceremony will take place on April 16.

GLAAD also announced that Mika, who came out in 2012, will perform at the event.

Special guests expected to attend the ceremony include rapper Lil Nas X, actress Olivia Wilde, singer-songwriter Hailee Steinfeld, actor Dan Levy, radio personality Elvis Duran, actor Ryan O’Connell, actress Amandla Stenberg, drag stars D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, Bob The Drag Queen, and Eureka O’Hara, and the co-stars of Schitt's Creek.

GLAAD previously announced that singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and activist-writer-director Janet Mock would be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.

The GLAAD Media Awards kick off next month with a ceremony in New York City.

