Out stand-up comedian-writer Fortune
Feimster will host GLAAD's 31st Annual Media Awards in Los
Angeles, the group announced on Thursday,
The ceremony will take place on April
16.
GLAAD also announced that Mika, who
came out in 2012, will perform at the event.
Special guests expected to attend the
ceremony include rapper Lil Nas X, actress Olivia Wilde,
singer-songwriter Hailee Steinfeld, actor Dan Levy, radio personality
Elvis Duran, actor Ryan O’Connell, actress Amandla Stenberg, drag
stars D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, Bob The Drag Queen, and Eureka
O’Hara, and the co-stars of Schitt's Creek.
GLAAD previously announced that
singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and activist-writer-director Janet
Mock would be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.
The GLAAD Media Awards kick off next
month with a ceremony in New York City.
