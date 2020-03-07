Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance
Black has endorsed the presidential campaign of former Vice President
Joe Biden.
Black, the screenwriter of Milk
and When We Rise, is married to Olympic diver Tom Daley.
Together they are raising their son Robert Ray.
Black recalled Biden coming out for
marriage equality in 2012 during a campaign event at the home of
entertainment executive Michael Lombardo, who is gay. A few days
later, Biden publicly announced his support for same-sex marriage
during an appearance on Meet the Press. The announcement
nudged former President Barack Obama to also publicly declare his
support.
“It's never a good idea politically
to get ahead of your boss,” Black told The Advocate. But
Biden “came out for marriage equality in that room in front of us.
He knew it was the right thing to do.”
Black also noted Biden's support for
the Equality Act, a stalled bill that seeks to prohibit LGBT
discrimination.
“I want to see the Equality Act
passed in the next four years,” he said, adding that Biden has “the
ability to create the alliances that are necessary” to get the bill
passed.
Black previously supported the historic
campaign of Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay former mayor of South
Bend, Indiana.
“I'm happy to turn my enthusiasm for
Mayor Pete in Joe Biden's direction,” Black said.
Black added that Biden connects with
people on a “very personal level.” “To meet Joe Biden is to
love him,” he
said.
Biden's record on LGBT rights is marred
by votes he made in the 90s while in the Senate. Biden voted for the
Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which prohibited federal agencies
from recognizing the legal marriages of gay and lesbian couples, and
for “Don't Ask, Don't Tell,” the military policy that prohibited
gay troops from serving openly.
“Has Joe Biden been perfect?
Absolutely not,” Black said, adding that Biden has grown.
(Related: Biden
says he would make nationwide LGBT protections, 'Ex-Gay' therapy ban
top priorities.)
Black said that he would throw his
support for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders if he became the
Democratic nominee for president.
“We want to be able to come back home
and have a White House that's sane again,” he said. “Donald Trump
has a really good chance of winning another four years. That will be
devastating for most minority communities. It will certainly be
devastating for the LGBTQ community.”