Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black has endorsed the presidential campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Black, the screenwriter of Milk and When We Rise, is married to Olympic diver Tom Daley. Together they are raising their son Robert Ray.

Black recalled Biden coming out for marriage equality in 2012 during a campaign event at the home of entertainment executive Michael Lombardo, who is gay. A few days later, Biden publicly announced his support for same-sex marriage during an appearance on Meet the Press. The announcement nudged former President Barack Obama to also publicly declare his support.

“It's never a good idea politically to get ahead of your boss,” Black told The Advocate. But Biden “came out for marriage equality in that room in front of us. He knew it was the right thing to do.”

Black also noted Biden's support for the Equality Act, a stalled bill that seeks to prohibit LGBT discrimination.

“I want to see the Equality Act passed in the next four years,” he said, adding that Biden has “the ability to create the alliances that are necessary” to get the bill passed.

Black previously supported the historic campaign of Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

“I'm happy to turn my enthusiasm for Mayor Pete in Joe Biden's direction,” Black said.

Black added that Biden connects with people on a “very personal level.” “To meet Joe Biden is to love him,” he said.

Biden's record on LGBT rights is marred by votes he made in the 90s while in the Senate. Biden voted for the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which prohibited federal agencies from recognizing the legal marriages of gay and lesbian couples, and for “Don't Ask, Don't Tell,” the military policy that prohibited gay troops from serving openly.

“Has Joe Biden been perfect? Absolutely not,” Black said, adding that Biden has grown.

Black said that he would throw his support for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders if he became the Democratic nominee for president.

“We want to be able to come back home and have a White House that's sane again,” he said. “Donald Trump has a really good chance of winning another four years. That will be devastating for most minority communities. It will certainly be devastating for the LGBTQ community.”