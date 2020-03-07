RuPaul Charles, the host of RuPaul's Drag Race, on Friday announced that his Netflix series AJ and the Queen had been canceled.

“End of the road for AJ and the Queen,” RuPaul said in a tweet. “@Netflix has decided to not extend our road trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support. We're so very proud of the work.”

(Related: RuPaul says drag stopped being fun when he became famous.)

In the show, RuPaul plays Ruby Red, a fabulous New York City drag queen who is duped out of her life savings as she prepares to go on tour. AJ (played by Izzy G.), a troubled 10-year-old, stows away on Ruby Red's camper as she heads off to the Midwest. The pair are being chased by Hector, the scammer who stole thousands from Ruby Red, and Lady Danger, who is angry that Ruby Red has exposed her lucrative scam of giving drag queens fake cosmetic procedures.

The show's 10-episode first season began streaming in January.

The series featured 22 former Drag Race contestants, including Bianca del Rio, Jinkx Monsoon, Chad Michaels and Trinity the Tuck.

(Related: RuPaul daytime talk show not moving forward.)