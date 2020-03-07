RuPaul Charles, the host of RuPaul's
Drag Race, on Friday announced that his Netflix series AJ and
the Queen had been canceled.
“End of the road for AJ and the
Queen,” RuPaul said in a tweet. “@Netflix has decided to not
extend our road trip across America. Thank you for all the love &
support. We're so very proud of the work.”
(Related: RuPaul
says drag stopped being fun when he became famous.)
In the show, RuPaul plays Ruby Red, a
fabulous New York City drag queen who is duped out of her life
savings as she prepares to go on tour. AJ (played by Izzy G.), a
troubled 10-year-old, stows away on Ruby Red's camper as she heads
off to the Midwest. The pair are being chased by Hector, the scammer
who stole thousands from Ruby Red, and Lady Danger, who is angry that
Ruby Red has exposed her lucrative scam of giving drag queens fake
cosmetic procedures.
The show's 10-episode first season
began streaming in January.
The series featured 22 former Drag
Race contestants, including Bianca del Rio, Jinkx Monsoon, Chad
Michaels and Trinity the Tuck.
(Related: RuPaul
daytime talk show not moving forward.)