Democratic presidential hopeful Joe
Biden on Thursday unveiled a comprehensive plan to advance LGBT
rights if elected in the fall.
Biden's plan is based on pledges he has
already made on the campaign trail, including calling for passage of
the Equality Act – a stalled bill which seeks to prohibit LGBT
discrimination – and a nationwide ban on therapies that attempt to
alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay,
bisexual and transgender people. Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual
orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.” Biden's plan
also calls for promoting LGBT rights abroad.
“As president, Biden will stand with
the LGBTQ+ community to ensure America finally lives up to the
promise on which it was founded: equality for all,” the plan
states. “He will provide the moral leadership to champion equal
rights for all LGBTQ+ people, fight to ensure our laws and
institutions protect and enforce their rights, and advance LGBTQ+
equality globally.”
Biden also promises to reverse policies
enacted by President Donald Trump that allow discrimination against
the LGBT community in the name of religious freedom.
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence
have “given hate against LGBTQ+ individuals safe harbor and rolled
back critical protections for the LGBT+ community,” the plan
states.
Biden's plan also calls for a reversal
of Trump's ban on transgender people serving openly in the armed
services.
“Every American who is qualified to
serve in our military should be able to do so – regardless of
sexual orientation or gender identity and without having to hide who
they are,” the plan reads.
The plan comes after Super Tuesday wins
in several states propelled the former vice president – who
struggled in early states such as Iowa and New Hampshire – into the
top spot in the Democratic nominating contest.