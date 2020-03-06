Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled a comprehensive plan to advance LGBT rights if elected in the fall.

Biden's plan is based on pledges he has already made on the campaign trail, including calling for passage of the Equality Act – a stalled bill which seeks to prohibit LGBT discrimination – and a nationwide ban on therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.” Biden's plan also calls for promoting LGBT rights abroad.

“As president, Biden will stand with the LGBTQ+ community to ensure America finally lives up to the promise on which it was founded: equality for all,” the plan states. “He will provide the moral leadership to champion equal rights for all LGBTQ+ people, fight to ensure our laws and institutions protect and enforce their rights, and advance LGBTQ+ equality globally.”

Biden also promises to reverse policies enacted by President Donald Trump that allow discrimination against the LGBT community in the name of religious freedom.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have “given hate against LGBTQ+ individuals safe harbor and rolled back critical protections for the LGBT+ community,” the plan states.

Biden's plan also calls for a reversal of Trump's ban on transgender people serving openly in the armed services.

“Every American who is qualified to serve in our military should be able to do so – regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity and without having to hide who they are,” the plan reads.

The plan comes after Super Tuesday wins in several states propelled the former vice president – who struggled in early states such as Iowa and New Hampshire – into the top spot in the Democratic nominating contest.