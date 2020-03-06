Out actor Billy Porter will play the fairy godmother in the upcoming film Cinderella.

In an interview with CBS News, Porter said that the role would be genderless.

“It hit me when I was on the set last week, how profound it is that I am playing the Fairy Godmother – they call it the Fab G,” Porter said. “Magic has no gender.”

He called playing the role as genderless “powerful.”

“This is a classic, this is a classic fairy tale for a new generation. I think that the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready. It's the grownups that are slowing stuff down,” Porter said.

Porter, who won an Emmy for playing Pray Tell on FX's Pose, is an outspoken supporter of LGBT rights and has challenged gender norms.

Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello in the title role, is set to open on February 5, 2021.

