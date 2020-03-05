Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage in Russia.

The proposed amendment is part of a referendum set for next month. Other amendments expected to be on the ballot similarly appeal to social conservatives, such as identifying Russian as “the language of the state-forming nationality.”

Parliament is expected to vote on the amendments before April 22, the date of the referendum.

Language included in the referendum could keep Putin in power beyond 2024, The New York Times reported.

Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said that the marriage amendment was necessary to keep international organizations from forcing Russia into giving “special rights” to the LGBT community.

In 2013, Putin signed the nation's “gay propaganda” law, which prohibits Russians from publicly speaking positively about the LGBT community. The law has been used to silence the LGBT community and its allies. While Putin has said that everyone in Russia is equal, he's also defended the law by saying that it was needed to protect children.