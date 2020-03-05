Two LGBT documentaries and a film will have their world premieres at next month's Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The festival, which will screen 115 films, runs for 12 days starting on April 15.

Two documentaries, Pray Away and Socks on Fire, will have their world premieres at Tribeca.

In Pray Away, director Kristine Stolakis takes a look at programs that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

“Pray Away is a powerful exposé on gay conversion programs, revealing the damage inflicted by shame and repression through intimate testimonies from current members and former leaders of the pray the gay away movement,” the film's synopsis reads.

Director Bo McGuire documents a bitter property feud in rural Alabama between his homophobic aunt and gay uncle in Socks on Fire.

“Blending home videos with cinematic reenactments, McGuire paints a riveting picture of a house divided,” the description reads.

Sublet is an inspiring film from Israeli director Eytan Fox having its world premiere at Tribeca.

“In this heartwarming latest from Eytan Fox (Yossi & Jagger), John Benjamin Hickey plays a gay travel writer who trades New York for Tel Aviv, where a charming young man helps him get perspective on his long-term relationship. With John Benjamin Hickey, Niv Nissim, Lihi Kornowski, Miki Kam, Omri Loukas, Tamir Ginsburg,” the movie's description reads.

Fox is openly gay and many of his films focus on same-sex relationships and themes such as how the Israeli-Palestinian conflict affects relationships.