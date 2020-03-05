Two LGBT documentaries and a film will
have their world premieres at next month's Tribeca Film Festival in
New York City.
The festival, which will screen 115
films, runs for 12 days starting on April 15.
Two documentaries, Pray Away and
Socks on Fire, will have their world premieres at Tribeca.
In Pray Away, director Kristine
Stolakis takes a look at programs that attempt to alter the sexual
orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and
transgender people.
“Pray Away is a powerful
exposé on gay conversion programs, revealing the damage inflicted by
shame and repression through intimate testimonies from current
members and former leaders of the pray the gay away movement,” the
film's synopsis reads.
Director Bo McGuire documents a bitter
property feud in rural Alabama between his homophobic aunt and gay
uncle in Socks on Fire.
“Blending home videos with cinematic
reenactments, McGuire paints a riveting picture of a house divided,”
the description reads.
Sublet is an inspiring film from
Israeli director Eytan Fox having its world premiere at Tribeca.
“In this heartwarming latest from
Eytan Fox (Yossi & Jagger), John Benjamin Hickey plays a
gay travel writer who trades New York for Tel Aviv, where a charming
young man helps him get perspective on his long-term relationship.
With John Benjamin Hickey, Niv Nissim, Lihi Kornowski, Miki Kam, Omri
Loukas, Tamir Ginsburg,” the movie's description reads.
Fox is openly gay and many of his films
focus on same-sex relationships and themes such as how the
Israeli-Palestinian conflict affects relationships.