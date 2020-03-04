In a recent interview, rapper Bad Bunny
talked about his sexuality.
The 25-year-old Puerto Rican artist
talked to the LA Times.
“It does not define me,” he
said. “At the end of the day, I don't know if in 20 years I
will like a man. One never knows in life.”
“But at the moment I am heterosexual
and I like women,” Bad Bunny added.
Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio
Martinez Ocasio, is an outspoken supporter of the LGBT community. He
has included same-sex couples and transgender women in his videos.
During a performance last week with
Sech on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Bad Bunny wore
a t-shirt which read in Spanish, “They killed Alexa. Not a man in a
skirt,” a reference to the brutal killing of a transgender woman in
Puerto Rico.
