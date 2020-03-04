In a recent interview, rapper Bad Bunny talked about his sexuality.

The 25-year-old Puerto Rican artist talked to the LA Times.

“It does not define me,” he said. “At the end of the day, I don't know if in 20 years I will like a man. One never knows in life.”

“But at the moment I am heterosexual and I like women,” Bad Bunny added.

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, is an outspoken supporter of the LGBT community. He has included same-sex couples and transgender women in his videos.

During a performance last week with Sech on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Bad Bunny wore a t-shirt which read in Spanish, “They killed Alexa. Not a man in a skirt,” a reference to the brutal killing of a transgender woman in Puerto Rico.

(Related: Homeless transgender woman murdered in Puerto Rico.)