The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Monday praised Pete
Buttigieg's historic campaign.
Buttigieg, the openly gay former mayor
of South Bend, Indiana, on Sunday suspended his campaign. The
following day, he endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for
president.
HRC President Alphonso David said in a
statement that Buttigieg “ran an incredible campaign that broke
glass ceilings.”
“This year, for the first time in
presidential politics, a member of our community was seriously
considered as a front runner,” David wrote.
"Mayor Buttigieg ran an incredible
campaign that broke glass ceilings and inspired countless LGBTQ
people to run for office and enter public service. His
history-making, open and honest campaign gave representation to a
community that has been for far too long pushed out of the spotlight.
He gave a voice to millions across the country, to issues often
ignored. He championed his support for LGBTQ equality and effectively
articulated how issues of discrimination and inequality personally
affected him and his family, undoubtedly moving our country towards a
more equal society.
“People from all walks of life saw a
viable candidate for president and evaluated him based on his ideas,
not his sexual orientation. History will remember him for never
backing down from a fight and never settling for less.”
“We wish Mayor Buttigieg and Chasten
[Buttigieg] all the best. His story is far from over and we look
forward to continuing to work with him to push for equality,” David
added.
