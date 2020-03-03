Heading into Super Tuesday, former Vice
President Joe Biden received another round of endorsements.
After suspending his campaign for the
Democratic nomination on Sunday, Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay
former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, joined Biden at an event in
Dallas.
“I'm looking for a leader. I'm
looking for a president who will draw out what is best in each of
us,” Buttigieg said. “And I'm encouraging everybody who was part
of my campaign to join me because we have found that leader in vice
president, soon to be president, Joe Biden.”
At a rally in Dallas, Minnesota Senator
Amy Klobuchar, who ended her campaign earlier in the day, encouraged
voters to “vote for Joe.”
“Vote for decency. Vote for dignity.
Vote for a heart for our country. That is what he will bring to the
White House,” Klobuchar told the crowd.
Former Texas Representative Beto
O'Rourke also endorsed Biden at the Dallas rally.
In a Facebook post, Jim Obergefell –
the lead plaintiff in Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court
case that struck down state laws and constitutional amendments that
defined marriage as a heterosexual union – said that he was proud
to endorse Biden for president.
“I am proud and excited to endorse
Joe Biden for president,” Obergefell wrote. “We have the
opportunity to change our nation for the better in November, and I
believe Joe is the candidate who can make that happen.”