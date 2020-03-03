Heading into Super Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden received another round of endorsements.

After suspending his campaign for the Democratic nomination on Sunday, Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, joined Biden at an event in Dallas.

“I'm looking for a leader. I'm looking for a president who will draw out what is best in each of us,” Buttigieg said. “And I'm encouraging everybody who was part of my campaign to join me because we have found that leader in vice president, soon to be president, Joe Biden.”

At a rally in Dallas, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who ended her campaign earlier in the day, encouraged voters to “vote for Joe.”

“Vote for decency. Vote for dignity. Vote for a heart for our country. That is what he will bring to the White House,” Klobuchar told the crowd.

Former Texas Representative Beto O'Rourke also endorsed Biden at the Dallas rally.

In a Facebook post, Jim Obergefell – the lead plaintiff in Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court case that struck down state laws and constitutional amendments that defined marriage as a heterosexual union – said that he was proud to endorse Biden for president.

“I am proud and excited to endorse Joe Biden for president,” Obergefell wrote. “We have the opportunity to change our nation for the better in November, and I believe Joe is the candidate who can make that happen.”