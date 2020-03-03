Greg Howard's young adult book Middle School's A Drag, You Better Werk! Is being adapted for television by producer David Heyman.

According to Deadline, Heyman's Heyday Television, whose hits include BBC One thriller The Capture, and NBCUniversal International Studios have partnered on the project.

In the book, 12-year-old aspiring entrepreneur Mikey Pruit starts his Anything Talent and Pizzazz Agency in his family's storage/laundry room representing kids looking to win the middle school talent show's hundred-dollar prize. In representing drag queen Coco Caliente, Mistress of Madness and Mayhem, Mikey begins to realize that if Coco can be open about his sexuality at school, maybe he can too.

Penguin Random House published the book earlier this month.

Heyman's Heyday Films produced the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film series and the more recent Marriage Story and Once Upon Time in Hollywood.