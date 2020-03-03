Greg Howard's young adult book Middle
School's A Drag, You Better Werk! Is being adapted for television
by producer David Heyman.
According to Deadline,
Heyman's Heyday Television, whose hits include BBC One thriller The
Capture, and NBCUniversal International Studios have partnered on
the project.
In the book, 12-year-old aspiring
entrepreneur Mikey Pruit starts his Anything Talent and Pizzazz
Agency in his family's storage/laundry room representing kids looking
to win the middle school talent show's hundred-dollar prize. In
representing drag queen Coco Caliente, Mistress of Madness and
Mayhem, Mikey begins to realize that if Coco can be open about his
sexuality at school, maybe he can too.
Penguin Random House published the book
earlier this month.
Heyman's Heyday Films produced the
Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film series and the
more recent Marriage Story and Once Upon Time in Hollywood.